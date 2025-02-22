‘’Mystery’’ drone crashes in Kurdistan’s Duhok

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, an unidentified drone crashed into a residential home in north of Duhok, Kurdistan Region.

"The drone fell on a civilian home, resulting in material damage but no injuries or fatalities," a security source confirmed to Shafaq News.

The incident is the first of its kind in Deraluk, though similar drone crashes have been reported in other parts of the al-Amadiya district, where civilian homes have also been affected.

The Region has been the site of ongoing clashes between the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Turkish military. In April 2021, Turkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock, targeting PKK strongholds in Iraqi Kurdistan, particularly in Gara, Hakurk, and Metina.

Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union classify the PKK as a terrorist organization.