Turkish airstrikes target PKK sites in Duhok, northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ Turkish warplanes conducted airstrikes on positions of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the Al-Amadiya district of Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, on Thursday.

According to a military source, the Turkish jets bombed the peaks of the Gara Mountain range overlooking Al-Amadiya.

He did not provide details about the extent of the damage.

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU.

Last month, Iraq designated PKK as a "banned organization."