Drone goes down near strategic oil field in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Shafaq News – Kirkuk An unidentified drone crashed near an oil field in Iraq’s northern Kirkuk province on Wednesday, amid growing tensions over a wave of aerial attacks on energy sites across the Kurdistan Region.

A security source told Shafaq News that the drone went down in a farmland in Al-Dibis district, close to the Bai Hassan Oil Field—one of the most strategic energy hubs in the area.

The incident caused no casualties or material damage.

Security forces opened an investigation to determine the drone’s type, origin, and whether it was used for surveillance or training, he added, noting that operations at the field were not affected.

Earlier today, explosive-laden drones struck three oil facilities in Duhok and the Zakho Independent Administration, in the Kurdistan Region. Though no injuries were reported, the blasts caused extensive damage. The Kurdish Ministry of Natural Resources condemned the attacks as “cowardly acts of terrorism” targeting vital infrastructure.

Similar strikes on the Khurmala and Sarsang oil fields in Erbil and Duhok have prompted Baghdad to launch a formal investigation to identify the perpetrators.