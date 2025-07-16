PUK condemns drone strikes on Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News - Erbil

On Wednesday, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) condemned a series of drone strikes targeting multiple sites across the Kurdistan Region, labeling the attacks as "hostile acts" intended to destabilize the area and weaken its standing.

The party’s media office confirmed that the PUK leadership council, led by party president Bafel Jalal Talabani, met to review recent developments, including the drone strikes on several oil facilities, the ongoing salary crisis, and deteriorating living conditions.

The council highlighted “deliberate attempts to disrupt security and the local economy,” portraying the strikes as part of a broader effort to exert political pressure on the Region and undermine its position.

During the meeting, the party also called on the Baghdad government to fulfill its constitutional responsibility by protecting the Kurdistan Region’s residents, pursuing those behind the attacks, and preventing a security vacuum that might lead to further escalation.

Earlier today, the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Natural Resources reported significant damage to oil infrastructure in Duhok and Zakho. This statement followed the Region’s counter-terrorism service documenting four drones striking three separate oil sites in coordinated attacks.

Additional drone incidents occurred earlier this week. On Monday and Tuesday, three explosive-laden drones targeted the Khormala and Sarsang oilfields in Erbil and Duhok provinces, with the Ministry later confirming material damage but no casualties.