"Third party" blamed for KRG oil drone attacks

Shafaq News - Baghdad/Erbil

On Wednesday, Iraq’s Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee attributed a recent wave of drone attacks on oil infrastructure in the Kurdistan Region to an unidentified “third party,” announcing that a delegation will be soon dispatched to investigate.

Mehdi Taqi al-Amerli, a member of the committee, confirmed to Shafaq News that a fact-finding team has already been assembled, stressing that the delegation is scheduled to travel to the Region next week to assess the situation on the ground.

Earlier today, the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Natural Resources reported significant damage to oil facilities in Duhok and Zakho. The announcement followed a statement from the Region’s counter-terrorism service, which recorded four drones striking three separate oil sites in a series of incidents.

Additional attacks were reported on Monday and Tuesday, when three explosive-laden drones targeted the Khormala and Sarsang oilfields located in Erbil and Duhok Provinces. The ministry later confirmed material losses but no casualties.