Duhok authorities dismantle IED amid rising mine-related casualties

Shafaq News/ The General Directorate for Mine Affairs in Duhok province announced, on Tuesday, the successful dismantling and safe detonation of an improvised explosive device (IED) in northern Zakho, a day after a Peshmerga soldier was killed by a landmine explosion in the area.

The Directorate confirmed that specialized teams removed the device and transported it to a secure location for controlled disposal. The perpetrators responsible for planting the device remain unidentified, with security forces actively investigating.

Monday’s landmine explosion occurred in the Gabenriki Mountain region, within the Berwari Bala area, killing a Peshmerga soldier en route to a military post. Authorities are investigating whether the incident involved old mines from past conflicts or newly placed devices.

In December, the Directorate cleared 530 landmines and explosives from Kawashi village in Simele district, ranging from artillery shells and RPG missiles to anti-personnel and anti-tank mines. Many of these were remnants of historical conflicts involving the Iraqi army and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), while others were more recent IEDs from ISIS operations.

Iraq remains heavily contaminated by landmines and unexploded ordnance, a legacy of decades of war, including the Iran-Iraq War, the Gulf War, and the 2003 US-led invasion. Current mine-clearing efforts, guided by the National Mine Action Strategic Plan (2022–2028) and supported by international bodies such as GICHD and UNMAS, aim to safeguard local communities and reduce casualties.