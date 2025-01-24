Iraq’s MoI: PKK attack kills two Iraqi Border Guards, injures one in Zakho

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced on Friday that Border Guard forces were attacked by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Zakho, a district in northern Duhok near the Turkish border.

"While carrying out their duty to secure the Iraqi-Turkish border in the Batoufa sub-district of Zakho, Border Guard forces came under fire from PKK elements," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement confirmed that the attack led to the deaths of two members of the First Border Brigade under the First Regional Border Command, while another soldier sustained injuries.

Earlier today, a security source told Shafaq News Agency that PKK militants had launched the attack on a border post in Batoufa. “The PKK regularly targets military positions, including those of the Iraqi Border Guard and Peshmerga, in areas bordering Turkiye,” the source said.

The PKK, designated a terrorist organization by Iraq, Turkiye, and Western allies, frequently carries out cross-border attacks from its bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.

In August, Iraq signed a military cooperation agreement with Turkiye, establishing joint command centers to combat PKK insurgents. Baghdad has also banned the PKK as a political entity.