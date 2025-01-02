Source: Turkiye targets PKK in a village in Kurdistan's Duhok for the first time

Shafaq News/ Turkish artillery targeted the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in a village in Duhok Province, Kurdistan Region, marking the first such incident, a local source reported on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the shelling occurred in Avhi village of the Batifa district, north of Zakho. "Preliminary reports indicate material damage, affecting two vehicles,” he explained.

“The incident caused panic among the local population, as it marked the first time Avhi village had been targeted by Turkish shelling, intensifying residents' fears for their safety and the region's security,” the source added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish air defenses stationed at the peaks of Matin Mountain, overlooking the Al-Amadiya district north of Duhok, downed a PKK drone in an area between the villages of Kwani and Merstak within the district, without resulting in any civilian casualties.

Turkish artillery also targeted PKK positions in the vicinity of several villages in the Mount Gara and Mount Matin areas overlooking the Al-Amadiya district.

Notably, Turkish artillery and warplanes frequently strike PKK positions in various parts of Duhok, including border villages.

These attacks stem from a long-standing conflict between the Turkish government and the PKK, which Ankara considers a terrorist organization. The PKK utilizes mountainous regions and remote villages as bases, making these areas frequent targets of Turkish operations.