Turkiye launches "heavy" shelling on PKK positions in Kurdistan's Duhok: Source

Shafaq News/ “Heavy” Turkish artillery shelling targeted positions of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the Matin Mountain range of Kurdistan Region’s Duhok Province, a security source reported on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Turkish bombardment targeted the area around the old Sigiri village, which is known for its rugged terrain and challenging mountain landscape."

"This area is considered one of the strategic locations used by PKK militants as a base and stronghold,” he added.

The source did not disclose the damage or casualties from the shelling.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses from nearby areas reported that the targeted locations are believed to house a network of tunnels and natural caves used by PKK members for shelter and to carry out operations.

On Tuesday, Intense Turkish airstrikes targeted PKK positions in the Gara Mountain range in northern Duhok. “The sites reportedly contain tunnels and caves utilized by the PKK as fortified bases for launching attacks against Turkish military outposts in the region,” a source told our agency.

A day earlier, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization(MIT) neutralized (killed, injured, or captured) two female members of the PKK in an operation carried out in Hakurk, Kurdistan Region.

Notably, the PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union.

Since the start of summer 2024, the Turkish military has intensified operations in the region, targeting PKK positions and fortifications in the Matin Mountain range with warplanes and drones. In response, PKK fighters have stayed entrenched in caves and mountain shelters, hindering the success of Turkish operations.