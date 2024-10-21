Man killed in northern Zakho, PKK suspected

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a man was killed while working on his farm in Batifa district north of Zakho, in Duhok of Iraqi Kurdistan, according to a security source.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the victim, identified as Haji Omar, was reportedly shot three times by unknown assailants using a silenced weapon.

Authorities suspect that elements of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) may have been involved in the assassination, though no further details have been provided.

PKK is a Kurdish militant and political organization, primarily based in the mountainous areas of southeastern Turkiye, northern Iraq, and northeastern Syria. The group, which has been involved in an armed struggle against the Turkish state since the 1980s, seeks greater autonomy and rights for Kurds in Turkey. It is considered a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU, though it garners some support from various Kurdish communities.

In northern Iraq, particularly in the Kurdistan Region, the PKK has established a presence in remote and mountainous regions, including areas near the Turkish border such as Zakho, and the Qandil Mountains.

Zakho, a town located close to the Turkish border in the Duhok Governorate, is a strategic area due to its proximity to both Turkiye and Syria. The region is frequently a site of Turkish airstrikes and military operations targeting PKK positions.

The PKK's presence in the Zakho region has caused tensions with local authorities and residents, as their activities have led to civilian casualties, displacement, and damage to infrastructure.