Baghdad vows response to ‘terrorist’ assaults on Kurdistan oil sites

Shafaq News - Baghdad

Iraq’s Presidency on Tuesday condemned the recent drone assaults on vital oil fields in the Kurdistan Region, calling for immediate and coordinated action to prevent further escalation.

In an official statement, the Presidency warned that “the repetition of such blatant attacks undermines national security and stability, weakens economic foundations, and directly threatens the public interest and citizen safety,” emphasizing the need to protect Iraq’s economic infrastructure and ensure a secure environment for investment.

The Presidency urged relevant security agencies in both the Iraqi and Kurdish governments to take “appropriate and urgent measures” to expose the perpetrators and prevent what it described as future “terrorist acts.”

Meanwhile, the Iraqi government described the attacks as an obstruction to the country’s efforts to maintain stability, cautioning that “the nature and timing of these criminal acts indicate malicious intent aimed at creating confusion and harming Iraq and its vital institutions.” Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani directed the relevant authorities to launch an immediate investigation and take “firm action” against the perpetrators.

Earlier today, the Kurdistan Region Presidency denounced the assaults on the Khurmala and Sarsangoil fields in Erbil and Duhok, urging Baghdad to act swiftly to stop future aggression. In response, the Iraqi Parliament launched an investigation into the incidents, urging the Security and Defense Committee to conduct a full review of the repeated violations.