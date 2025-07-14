Drones damage infrastructure at Erbil’s Khurmala field

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Monday, the two explosive-laden drones attack on the Khurmala oil field in Erbil province caused damage to water pipelines, according to the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Natural Resources.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that no lives were lost in the incident and that the impact was limited to infrastructure damage.

The ministry condemned the assault, describing it as a "serious act of sabotage" against the Kurdistan Region's economic infrastructure, and called for accountability for those behind the attack.

Earlier, a booby-trapped drone was intercepted and brought down near Erbil International Airport, the Kurdistan Region’s Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) confirmed.

Drone attacks in Iraq have increased in frequency over recent weeks, often targeting military installations, and energy infrastructure. While many of the attacks cause limited damage, they have raised serious concerns about Iraq’s airspace security and the vulnerability of critical facilities.