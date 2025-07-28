Erbil warns Baghdad: Kurdistan won’t tolerate drone attacks

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed warned, on Monday, that Erbil will not stand by if drone strikes targeting the Region’s infrastructure continue.

During a joint press conference with Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qassim al-Araji, Ahmed faulted Baghdad for ignoring repeated attacks that have crippled oil production and harmed the local economy, stating that “despite reaching conclusions, Baghdad has taken no action.”

He stressed that restoring full oil production will take time, expressing optimism that al-Araji’s delegation visit might help resolve the crisis.

In turn, al-Araji, who arrived in Erbil earlier today, vowed to hold the attackers accountable but said it was premature to name suspects, insisting that “due process will prevail and the law will be upheld.”

In a brief on-camera exchange during al-Araji’s arrival, Ahmed referred to a fresh drone strike that morning in Khabat, stating, “This morning, we received another guest,” to which al-Araji asked, “Who?” and Ahmed replied, “A drone,” referencing the latest hit in Rizgary.