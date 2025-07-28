Iraq vows action after drone attacks on Kurdistan

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Monday, Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qassem al-Araji emphasized that the security of the Kurdistan Region is essential to the country’s overall stability, citing heightened concerns over recent drone strikes targeting the area.

A joint security committee assigned to review the recent drone attacks convened with officials from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and local security agencies in Erbil, according to a statement from al-Araji’s office.

Al-Araji highlighted ongoing close coordination between federal and Regional authorities, noting that technical teams continue analyzing data related to the strikes.

In subsequent remarks posted on X, al-Araji characterized the drone attacks on oil facilities as deliberate sabotage, cautioning that they pose a direct threat to Iraq’s economy and undermine the country’s reputation domestically and internationally.

He further reaffirmed that security agencies are working to identify those responsible and ensure they face judicial proceedings.

“The strength of the Kurdistan Region reinforces the strength of Baghdad. Together, they are pillars of Iraq’s stability,” he added.

His comments come amid a series of drone strikes in recent weeks, some targeting strategic energy infrastructure within the Kurdistan Region.