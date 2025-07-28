Multiple drones crash in northern Iraq

Shafaq News – Erbil/Kirkuk

A booby-trapped drone crashed in the Rizgari subdistrict of Khabat, Erbil province, the Kurdistan Region’s Counter-Terrorism Directorate reported on Monday.

In a statement, the directorate confirmed that the device went down at 5:50 a.m. without causing any injuries.

A local source earlier told Shafaq News that two drones had fallen—one in Korgosk village and another on the roof of a café in Rizgari—with footage showing debris but unclear levels of damage.

Separately, a third drone crashed in Hihewa village in Hawija district, southwest Kirkuk, prompting a security investigation. No injuries or material damage were reported.

While no group has claimed responsibility, the crashes come against the backdrop of repeated drone attacks in recent weeks, some of which have targeted strategic energy infrastructure in the Kurdistan Region.