Iraqi security delegation arrives in Erbil to probe drone attacks

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Monday, Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qassim al-Araji arrived in Erbil at the head of a high-level delegation to investigate a series of recent drone strikes that have targeted multiple areas in the Kurdistan Region.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, al-Araji was received at Erbil International Airport by Kurdistan’s Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed.

The delegation includes the deputy chief of staff of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), the deputy of the Intelligence Service, the security deputy of the National Security Service (INSS), and the director of the Intelligence Directorate of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service.

Earlier today, two drones crashed in Erbil province—one in Rizgari subdistrict of Khabat and another in Korgosk village, while a third went down in Hihewa village in Kirkuk’s Hawija district. These incidents follow a string of similar attacks in recent weeks, some of which have struck strategic energy sites in the Region.