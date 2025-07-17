Two bomb-laden drones target Erbil and Zakho, no casualties reported

Shafaq News – Erbil/ Zakho

On Thursday, the Kurdistan Region’s Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) reported two separate drone attacks targeting areas in Erbil and Duhok provinces. Both incidents involved explosive-laden drones and occurred within minutes of each other. No casualties or material damage have been reported.

According to CTD, the first incident occurred at 10:50 a.m., when a bomb-laden drone crashed near the village of Surezhai in the Shamamki district of Erbil province. Authorities confirmed that the explosion caused no injuries or physical damage.

Five minutes later, at 10:55 a.m., another bombing drone targeted the DNO oil facility in the Tawke field, located in the Independent Administration area of Zakho, Duhok province. The site is operated by the Norwegian energy company DNO, a key player in the Kurdistan Region’s oil sector. Fortunately, the attack did not result in any casualties or structural damage.

Earlier today, CTD reported that a bomb-laden drone had crashed in the Bahrka subdistrict of Erbil province.

These incidents are part of a broader wave of drone attacks in recent weeks, some of which have struck critical energy infrastructure in the Kurdistan Region.