Explosive-laden drone downed near Erbil Airport

Shafaq News – Erbil

A booby-trapped drone was downed near Erbil International Airport with no reported casualties or damage, the Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) in the Kurdistan Region confirmed on Monday.

Local sources and eyewitnesses had earlier reported multiple explosions near the airport and the activation of warning sirens inside the US consulate compound.

According to the sources, the consulate’s C-RAM (Counter-Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar) defense system and other aerial defenses deployed around the airport responded to an unidentified flying object seen approaching the area. The system reportedly succeeded in intercepting and destroying the drone midair.

As of this report, neither the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) nor the US-led Global Coalition has issued an official statement identifying the origin or nature of the drone.

Erbil International Airport and surrounding military installations have previously been targeted in similar attacks involving drones and rockets.