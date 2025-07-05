Radar warfare puts Iraq’s aerial surveillance at risk

Shafaq News

A wave of drone and rocket attacks targeting Iraq’s radar and air surveillance systems has raised alarms about the country's deteriorating aerial security and its capacity to protect both military and civilian infrastructure.

The campaign, marked by the destruction of critical radar units in Baghdad, Dhi Qar, and Kirkuk, has exposed gaps in Iraq’s air defense architecture and stirred calls for urgent strategic reform.

Coordinated Attacks

Attacks on June 24 involving swarms of small suicide drones and Katyusha rockets directly hit Iraqi military radar installations. According to Major General Sabah Al-Naaman, spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, two radar systems were destroyed — one at the Taji Camp north of Baghdad and another at Imam Ali Airbase in Dhi Qar.

Al-Naaman confirmed that Iraqi forces intercepted and downed four additional drones en route to separate military sites, asserting that these “cowardly acts” would not go unanswered. While no casualties were reported, the nature and precision of the strikes prompted renewed concern over Iraq’s surveillance resilience.

Security sources told Shafaq News that the targeted radar in Dhi Qar had recently intercepted a reconnaissance drone, suggesting that the strike may have been retaliatory.

In Baghdad, the Security Media Cell reported that two unidentified drones were detected over the capital. One struck a non-operational radar unit at the Taji base, while the other crashed near a power generator. Separately, drone wreckage was discovered in the Radwaniyah area west of the city.

Kirkuk has also emerged as a new hotspot in this wave of attacks. In recent days, the city has been targeted repeatedly by drones and rockets, with particular focus on its dual-use airport.

Turkmen MP Arshad Al-Salihi described the situation as a “dangerous indicator of the scale of the security breach,” demanding an immediate inquiry. “What’s more troubling,” he told Shafaq News, “is that no one knows where these drones are launched from — and the fact that airport radar systems failed to detect them raises serious concerns.”

Despite the aerial assaults, Kirkuk International Airport has continued to operate. Airport spokesman Herdi Al-Salihi emphasized the facility’s “full operational readiness.”

Nevertheless, the airport sustained a direct hit earlier when three unidentified projectiles landed within its perimeter. Two landed on the military side and one in the civilian section, causing a minor fire. One person was lightly injured. The fire was quickly contained, and the airport confirmed that no structural damage occurred.

Drone Campaign Undermines Air Control

Security observers and defense experts have begun referring to the pattern of attacks as an emerging form of “radar warfare.” Brigadier General Ammar Al-Azzawi cautioned that low-flying drones present a unique challenge, as they can evade standard radar detection systems without advanced early warning integration.

“The only way forward,” Al-Azzawi argued, “is to integrate all civil and military radar systems into a unified national grid and to upgrade Iraq’s air defense platforms to counter modern threats.”

Observers believe these are not random acts of sabotage but coordinated elements of an intelligence-driven campaign, as shown by their near-simultaneous strikes across distant provinces.

As drone warfare reshapes the battlefield across the region, Iraq’s continued exposure could leave not only its military infrastructure but also its civilian aviation and population centers vulnerable to paralyzing strikes.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.