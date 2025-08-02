Iraq’s Deputy Speaker: Baghdad knows who hit Kurdistan's oil fields

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Saturday, Iraqi Deputy Parliament Speaker Shakhawan Abdullah stated that the groups behind the drone attacks targeting oil installations in the Kurdistan Region are now known to authorities.

Speaking to reporters, Abdullah affirmed that between July 14 and 18, oil fields and facilities in the Region were targeted in 14 drone strikes, and both the Iraqi and US sides “possess detailed information about the attacks.”

Earlier, the Iraqi Parliament opened an investigation into drone strikes following a broader inquiry launched by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who directed a specialized committee of senior officers and technical experts to examine recent drone attacks on air defense systems and energy facilities.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Interior Ministry accused a faction within the Iran-aligned Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) of carrying out one of the strikes. The Spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief, Sabah al-Numan, dismissed the claim as unsubstantiated and called on Kurdish authorities to present any evidence through formal legal channels.

According to Al-Numan, the investigation confirmed that the drones were manufactured abroad but launched from within Iraqi territory and were equipped with warheads of varying sizes.