Drone shot down near Baghdad International Airport

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi air defenses intercepted a drone near the logistics headquarters at Baghdad International Airport, a security source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Since the start of the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran on February 28, Iraq and the Kurdistan Region have experienced a wave of drone and rocket attacks attributed to Iran-aligned armed factions. Earlier today, two strikes targeted a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) site in Kirkuk province.