Kurdistan Region Presidency condemns the attack on the Baghdad International airport

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-28T11:04:33+0000
Shafaq News / The Presidency of the Kurdistan Region denounced the attack that targeted the Baghdad International airport today.

The Presidency said in a statement, "the continuous attempts to destabilize the security situation is a dangerous development that should be ended."

"Such dangers and threats to the Baghdad airport affect Iraq's reputation", the statement added.

Earlier today, six missiles at least targeted the Baghdad International airport today, Friday, a security source reported.

The General Company for Iraqi airways revealed that an airplane was damaged by the attack.

The company noted that the plane was already put out of service, and assured the travelers that the flights schedule will remain as it is.

