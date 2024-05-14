Baghdad's notorious intelligence HQ to become recreational hub

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government will convert the former military intelligence headquarters in Baghdad into recreational areas, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's office on Tuesday.

"The Cabinet approved the evacuation and opening of the military zone (known as the Fifth Division) in al-Kadhimiyah," it said.

The land, according to the statement, will be redeveloped for recreational, educational, cultural, and medical facilities, "following a unified architectural plan."

This initiative builds on a previous decision by al-Sudani, announced in March 2023, to relocate government offices from al-Kadhimiyah.

The General Headquarters of Iraqi military intelligence near the Kadhimiya mosque, a shrine for Shiite Muslims, was one of the most feared places in the Iraqi capital under the rule of Saddam Hussein.