President Barzani arrives in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday evening on an official visit.

Earlier today, the official spokesperson for the Kurdistan Regional Presidency, Dilshad Shihab, stated that President Barzani will meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to discuss Erbil-Baghdad relations and matters of mutual interest.

At the end of April 2024, President Barzani visited Baghdad, where he held meetings with the President, Prime Minister, and a gathering of political leaders. He also participated in a meeting of the State Administration Coalition (SAC.)