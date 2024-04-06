The President of Kurdistan Region arrives in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, arrived in the capital Baghdad.

The presidency of the Region said in a statement today that President Nechirvan Barzani will meet with the Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, and the Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, in addition to participating in a meeting of the State Administarion Coalition (SAC.)

An informed political source disclosed on Friday that an "extraordinary" meeting of the State Administration Coalition (SAC) is set to convene on Saturday, in Baghdad. Following Muqtada Al-Sadr's withdrawal from politics, the coalition was established, comprising Shiite, Kurdish, and Sunni forces.

The source also explained that the meeting would focus on "political agreements and finding solutions to the outstanding issues between Baghdad and Kurdistan."

The presidency statement added, "in his meetings with Iraqi leaders and senior officials, President Nechirvan Barzani will discuss resolving disputes between Erbil and Baghdad, the political situation in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and other related issues."

On Thursday, the Kurdistan Region Presidency spokesperson said that President Barzani seeks "strong, healthy and good ties between Erbil and Baghdad."