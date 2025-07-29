Iraq’s PM confirms thwarted attacks on Israel, US during Iran-Israel conflict

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani revealed that armed groups inside Iraq attempted to launch rockets and drones toward Israel and Iraqi bases hosting US forces during the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel earlier this year.

In an interview with the Associated Press, al-Sudani stated that these operations were foiled 29 times through what he described as “security operations” carried out by the Iraqi government.

He also condemned recent drone attacks targeting oil fields in the Kurdistan Region, calling them “acts of terrorism,” emphasizing that the federal government is working in coordination with Kurdish authorities and the US-led coalition to identify and hold those responsible.