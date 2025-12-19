Iraqi colonel killed in armed attack in Kirkuk, investigation launched

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

An Iraqi police officer holding the rank of colonel was killed on Friday after an armed attack in northern Kirkuk province, according to medical and security sources.

A medical source told Shafaq News that Colonel Zaid Adel Sabeeh was shot by unknown gunmennear a church in the Arafa area, close to his home. He sustained critical injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The source said Sabeeh, who belonged to Iraq’s Christian community, had previously held several security posts, including director of the Arafa police station.

Security forces sealed off the area following the attack and began an immediate investigation to determine the circumstances and identify those responsible.

A security source said police later found the vehicle used “in the assassination” on the road leading to Taza district, south of Kirkuk. The driver was found dead inside the car, with no further details released on whether he was directly involved in the attack or killed afterward.

The source added that initial information indicates the vehicle was stolen.

Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari said in a statement that he had ordered the formation of a high-level investigative committee to follow the case. He described Sabeeh as one of the Interior Ministry’s officers who was killed in “a treacherous shooting” in front of his home.

Al-Shammari said the ministry would pursue the perpetrators and bring them to justice, stressing that investigation results would be announced once completed.

