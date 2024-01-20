Iranian President's Vows Retaliation Against Israel for Damascus Attack

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi issued a stern warning, vowing a response to the Israeli strikes in Damascus that targeted Revolutionary Guard leaders, resulting in the deaths of five advisers.

Raisi condemned the attack as "cowardly" and asserted that Iran would not allow such actions to go unanswered.

In a statement, President Raisi said, "There is no doubt that the continuation of such terrorist and criminal acts will not pass without a response from Iran." He linked the strike to the perceived failure of the "illegitimate Zionist regime" to achieve its goals in the face of the Axis of Resistance.

Axis of Resistance is a term used to describe pro-Iranian forces in the region, mainly Lebanon Hezbollah, Islamic Resistance in Iraq, and Yemen-based Houthis.

Raisi accused the "usurping Zionist entity" of committing crimes with the support of dominant countries, led by the United States, and criticized the silence of international forums.

In a parallel development, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the "criminal act" carried out by Israel, characterizing it as a desperate attempt to spread instability in the region.

Furthermore, Kanaani emphasized Iran's right to respond to what he called the "organized terrorism" of Israel.

He denounced Israel's repeated violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, attributing it to Israel's perceived inability to confront resistance forces in Gaza and the West Bank.