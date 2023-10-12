Israeli airstrikes target Aleppo and Damascus airports amid ongoing conflict

Shafaq News / Syrian authorities announced on Thursday that Israeli airstrikes targeted Aleppo and Damascus International airports, while state-affiliated media outlets reported their disruption.
The announcement of the airstrikes came via Syrian state television, with the semi-official newspaper "Al-Watan" stating that "the aggression targeted the runways of both airports," leading to their operational disruption.
Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported hearing powerful explosions resulting from Israeli strikes in the vicinity of Damascus and Aleppo International Airports.
It is noteworthy that both airports have faced attacks and airstrikes attributed to Israel over recent years.
However, this incident comes at a sensitive time, coinciding with the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas militants, now in its fifth day.
Moreover, Israel has conducted hundreds of airstrikes in Syria in recent years, targeting Syrian military positions, Iranian assets, and locations associated with Hezbollah, including weapons and ammunition depots in various regions.
Israel rarely confirms its airstrikes in Syria, but it consistently asserts its commitment to countering what it describes as Iran's efforts to solidify its military presence in the country.