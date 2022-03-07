Report

Israel strikes targets near Damascus, SANA

Category: World

Date: 2022-03-07T07:03:27+0000
Israel strikes targets near Damascus, SANA

Shafaq News/ Explosions were heard in Damascus when Israel carried out airstrikes on sites southern the Syrian capital.

The Syrian state media (SANA) quoted a military source saying on Sunday night; the air defenses responded to “Israeli aggression,” The attack killed two Syrian citizens and left some material damage.

No further information is provided.

Late last month, Syrian state media said three Syrian soldiers were killed in an Israeli airstrike near Damascus.

Israel has mounted attacks against “Iranian” targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, have deployed.

Israel rarely claimed responsibility for the attacks.

