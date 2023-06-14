Explosions Rock Damascus as Syrian Air Defenses Intercept Alleged Israeli Aggression

Shafaq News/ A series of explosions reverberated near the capital city of Damascus on Wednesday, as reported by the state-run Syrian News Agency "SANA." Syrian air defense forces swiftly responded to "hostile targets" in the skies above the city.

Official Syrian TV confirmed the involvement of air defenses in countering what they described as "Israeli aggression in Damascus countryside." Radio Sham FM also reported that preliminary information indicated the village of al-Muqaylabiyah, located in al-Kiswah to the west of Damascus, was among the areas targeted.

Firefighters were immediately dispatched to the affected area to combat the fires ignited by the attack. Currently, there is no information regarding any human casualties resulting from the incident.

The Syrian army issued a statement shedding light on the Israeli bombing that occurred west of Damascus. According to their report, "the Israeli enemy conducted air aggression at approximately 01:05 a.m. from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan. The attack targeted multiple locations southwest of Damascus, leading to significant material losses."

These recent developments underscore the ongoing tensions between Israel and Syria, with Israel asserting its military presence and targeting what it perceives as threats emanating from Iran and its proxy forces, particularly Hezbollah, operating within Syria.