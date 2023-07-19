Israeli Airstrike Injures Soldiers and Damages Damascus in Ongoing Conflict

Shafaq News/ Early on Wednesday, an Israeli airstrike targeted locations near Damascus, resulting in two soldiers being wounded and causing material damage, according to a report by the Syrian News Agency "SANA."

The attack occurred amidst ongoing tensions between Israel and Syria, with sporadic cross-border skirmishes heightening regional security concerns.

A senior official from the Syrian military disclosed, "At 12:25 a.m. today, the Israeli enemy launched an air assault using missiles from the direction of the northern occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting various areas near Damascus."

The official further stated, "Our robust air defense systems successfully intercepted most of the aggressor's missiles, downing them in mid-air. However, the attack resulted in two soldiers sustaining injuries and inflicted some material losses."

Israel has been conducting airstrikes in Syria for several years, with the frequency and intensity of the attacks escalating recently. Israeli authorities maintain that these strikes aim to prevent the transfer of weapons to Hezbollah and deter Iran from expanding its influence in Syria.

The Syrian government and several other countries have condemned the Israeli attacks, emphasizing their destructive impact on the fragile regional situation. In contrast, Israel has defended its actions, asserting they are necessary to safeguard its security interests.