Iraq takes measures against potential Israeli attack

Shafaq News/ Iraq has implemented multiple precautionary measures in anticipation of a possible Israeli attack, according to MP Alawi Al-Bandawi from the Coordination Framework, which unites Shia political forces.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency on Thursday, Al-Bandawi stated that the Iraqi government has taken various steps to prepare for any potential aggression, with security and military forces on high alert, noting that “Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, has been in constant communication with military leadership, including a recent meeting with the Joint Operations Command.”

Al-Bandawi emphasized that “Israel has been issuing threats and acting without international restraint, necessitating serious precautions from Iraq.” Although he did not provide specific details due to the matter's sensitivity, he confirmed that the government has taken measures on military, security, and ministerial levels.

These actions come amid rising regional tensions following recent Israeli strikes in Lebanon, the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, and an Iranian missile attack on Israel. The escalation raises fears of a broader conflict that could affect Iraq and several Middle Eastern countries.