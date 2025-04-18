Israeli strike hits car in southern Lebanon; one killed – sources

Shafaq News/ An Israeli airstrike targeted a car in the southern Lebanese town of A-Ghyaziye near Saida on Friday, killing one person, according to sources familiar with the incident.

The vehicle was struck three times, the sources said, though his identity has not yet been confirmed.

No official statement has been issued by the Israeli military or Lebanese authorities.

فيديو للسيارة المستهدفة في جنوب لبنان pic.twitter.com/TlvULyxCMx — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) April 18, 2025

Despite a ceasefire agreement in place since November 27, Israel has continued launching airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon.

Lebanese authorities say Israel has committed 2,740 violations since the ceasefire took effect, resulting in the deaths of at least 180 people. Officials have described the strikes—many targeting residential areas—as breaches of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.