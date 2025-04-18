Israeli strike hits car in southern Lebanon; one killed – sources
Shafaq News/
An Israeli airstrike targeted a car in the southern Lebanese town of A-Ghyaziye near Saida on
Friday, killing one person, according to sources familiar with the incident.
The vehicle
was struck three times, the sources said, though his identity has not yet been confirmed.
No official statement has been issued by the Israeli military or Lebanese authorities.
فيديو للسيارة المستهدفة في جنوب لبنان pic.twitter.com/TlvULyxCMx— Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) April 18, 2025
Despite a
ceasefire agreement in place since November 27, Israel has continued launching
airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon.
Lebanese
authorities say Israel has committed 2,740 violations since the ceasefire took
effect, resulting in the deaths of at least 180 people. Officials have
described the strikes—many targeting residential areas—as breaches of United
Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.