Israel kills Head of Hamas's Operations Department in Lebanon's Saida

Shafaq News/ Israel assassinated Muhammad Shaheen, the Head of Hamas's Operations Department, in Saida City, Southern Lebanon, the Israeli Army said on Monday.

"Shaheen was involved in launching rockets toward central Israel,” the Israeli military stated.

Earlier today, an Israeli drone targeted a car on the Saida seaside Corniche in the Al-Awali area, with the Lebanese army cordoning off the area around the attack site.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported one fatality in the Israeli airstrike.

Citing a security source, Israeli Army Radio confirmed that the attack targeted a “prominent figure from Hamas,” adding that “Netanyahu left his trial session to approve the assassination operation in Lebanon."

Hamas has yet to confirm these reports.

This story has been updated to include the Israeli Army's statement.