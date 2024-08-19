Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah depot in Bekaa Valley

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Lebanese media reported that an arms depot belonging to Hezbollah in the Bekaa Valley, eastern Lebanon, was targeted.

The official Lebanese National News Agency reported that "three Israeli airstrikes targeted towns in Baalbek district" in the Bekaa Valley, without specifying the exact targets.

This development follows the killing of an Israeli soldier and two Hezbollah fighters earlier on Monday in an exchange of fire between the Israeli army and Hezbollah across the border. Both sides confirmed the casualties, raising concerns about escalating tensions and the potential for a broader conflict.

Arab media outlets reported that a building in the Israeli settlement of Yaara, near the Lebanese border, was directly hit by a rocket. The incident resulted in the death of an Israeli soldier and several civilian injuries.

Israeli Channel 12 reported initial information suggesting that a drone launched from Lebanon exploded in an Israeli town in the western Galilee, causing a fire in Yaara and resulting in Israeli casualties.

Since the attack on October 7, Israel and Hezbollah have been engaged in frequent cross-border exchanges of fire, leading to widespread destruction and casualties on both sides. The situation has heightened global concerns, with fears of potential retaliatory strikes from Iran and its regional allies, despite international calls for restraint.

Iran and Hezbollah have vowed responses to recent high-profile assassinations, including that of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shukr in Beirut.