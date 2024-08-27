Israel braces for potential clash with Hezbollah amid internal tensions

Shafaq News/ Israel has been ramping up preparations for a potential confrontation with Hezbollah, intensifying its military readiness and training in the wake of the assassination of Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr.

The Israeli military is focusing on scenarios that could necessitate a preemptive strike, according to a military source who spoke to Sky News Arabia.

The source highlighted that significant changes are anticipated along Israel's northern border post-conflict, with adjustments in troop deployments, armament, technology, and defense mechanisms.

Despite Hezbollah's recent drone attacks targeting, the source noted that the group "has not been able to strike key military or strategic targets."

Israel's capability to launch preemptive strikes against adversaries in Iran, Syria, Lebanon, or Yemen was also emphasized, dependent on political decisions. "In terms of capabilities, it is well understood that we are capable," the source stated.

Hezbollah's recent drone attacks, including a significant strike on August 25 that targeted a military base near Tel Aviv, have added to the tensions. The attack, in retaliation for the killing of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, involved 340 rockets and hundreds of drones and marked the first time Hezbollah targeted a base so close to Israel's central region.

In response, Israel conducted pre-emptive airstrikes on Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, resulting in casualties on both sides.

However, the situation is complicated by internal dissent within Israel regarding any potential escalation with Lebanon. The repeated drone and rocket attacks by Hezbollah have fueled debate over Israel's current military strategy.

Prominent Israeli analysts have voiced criticism of the government's handling of the situation. Tzvi Barel, a well-known analyst, questioned Israel's strategy, noting the lack of a clear exit plan from the conflict. He described Hezbollah's strike as a "minor tremor" but warned of the ongoing threat that haunts Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Yoav Stern, another leading analyst, pointed out inconsistencies in Israel's narrative about Hezbollah's strike, arguing that "the conflicting accounts expose the fragility of Israel's position." Stern emphasized that "Israel is cautious about escalating the conflict further due to the significant threat posed by Hezbollah."

Military analyst Amos Harel from Haaretz criticized the Israeli leadership's response, noting a "paralysis in decision-making following Hezbollah's attack." He observed that previous optimism about Israel's military capabilities has waned, revealing Hezbollah's formidable strength.

Yossi Yehoshua, a military analyst for Yedioth Ahronoth, observed that Israel appears exhausted and unprepared for further conflict, likening Hezbollah's attack to a "blow to the head." Following the recent escalation, he highlighted the disillusionment within the Israeli public and political spheres.