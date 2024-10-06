Poll: 25% of Israelis consider temporarily migrating following al-Aqsa Flood

Shafaq News/ A recent public opinion poll in Israel revealed that approximately one-quarter of Israelis have considered temporarily leaving the country due to the ongoing war and hostilities.

According to the survey conducted by Kantar Insights and the government-run Kan television and radio, 23% of respondents indicated they have contemplated this possibility but remain in Israel. In contrast, 67% of participants stated they had not considered leaving at all.

Additionally, 9% of those surveyed did not answer the question or expressed uncertainty, while only 1% reported that they have already left Israel and either returned or plan to return.

The survey also highlighted that opposition supporters were more likely to consider leaving, with 36% of them contemplating this option compared to just 14% of those supporting the ruling coalition.

Al-Aqsa Flood operation, launched by Hamas on October 7, 2023, significantly escalated the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and sent shockwaves throughout Israel. This surprise attack involved thousands of rockets fired from Gaza and ground assaults, catching Israeli defenses off guard.

Panic ensued in Israel, prompting mass evacuations in southern cities as air raid sirens sounded. The violence resulted in intensified scrutiny of the Israeli government's failure to prevent the attack.

Moreover, Hezbollah's recent military actions against Israeli positions from Lebanon, including targeted rocket fire and coordinated cross-border strikes, have effectively showcased its capability to challenge Israel. These operations not only demonstrate Hezbollah’s commitment to resisting Israeli occupation but also serve as a powerful deterrent against further escalation from Israel.

As Hezbollah increases its military engagement, it significantly complicates Israel's strategic calculations, forcing the Israeli military to split its attention and resources between multiple fronts. This creates an environment of heightened tension and uncertainty for Israel.