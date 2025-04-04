Israeli strikes on Lebanon's Saida: Senior Hamas figure, relatives killed

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Israel targeted a residential apartment in central Saida, southern Lebanon, killing three people, including a senior Hamas leader, according to Lebanese media outlets.

At around 3 a.m., an Israeli drone struck the apartment on Dalla'a Street with several missiles, sparking a fire and causing a powerful explosion that shook the area and was heard in nearby towns, the outlets affirmed.

The strikes reportedly killed Hamas official Hassan Farhat (Abu Yasser), along with his son Hamza and daughter Haneen.

Hamas has yet to comment on the incident.

Since late Thursday into early Friday, Israel has launched several airstrikes on southern Lebanese areas, including Naqoura, Nabatieh, and Saida.

Israeli strikes targeted yesterday the towns of Bint Jbeil and Alma Al-Shaab, injuring three people, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

The Israeli military had earlier announced the killing of a Hezbollah and Iranian Quds Force member, Hassan Ali Bdeir, along with his son, Ali, in a strike on a residential building in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Tel Aviv has recently escalated its attacks on Lebanon following claims that one of the northern settlements was hit by rocket fire from the Lebanese side — a claim Hezbollah denied.

Israel continues to violate the November 27, 2024, ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, with Lebanese reports documenting over 2,000 violations, including repeated attacks on southern areas, the Beqaa Valley, and Beirut’s southern suburbs.