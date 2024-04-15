350 missiles and drones with 60 tons of explosives into Israel: military

Shafaq News/ Iran launched approximately 350 rockets and drones, carrying 60 tons of explosives, on Israel in a mass attack on April 13, Israeli army representative, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said at a press conference on April 14.

The attack could have caused enormous damage, he said, however, only a few Iranian missiles penetrated the air defenses , causing minor damage to Nevatim Air Force Base.

Israel and its allies, including Jordan and U.S., managed to intercept 99% of Iran's missile and drone strike on April 13, the military said.

"Iran's plan failed," said the official.

The United States intercepted more than 70 UAVs and three ballistic missiles in the Iranian attack.

Over the past few days, Israel and the United States have prepared for Iran to attack Israel in retaliation for the strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria, for which Iran blames Israel. High-ranking Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps officials were killed in the strike.

Iran conducted the expected attack late on April 13, launching hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel. At least 31 people sought medical assistance in the aftermath.