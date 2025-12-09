Russia and Ukraine trade heavy overnight strikes

Shafaq News – Moscow / Kyiv

Moscow reported intercepting hundreds of Ukrainian drones overnight, while Kyiv accused Russian forces of striking civilian areas in the Donetsk region.

In a statement, the Russian Ministry of Defense indicated on Tuesday that its air-defense units had brought down 121 fixed-wing drones across several western regions, adding that a TOS-1A thermobaric system targeted a Ukrainian command post in Donetsk.

Kyiv, however, reported that the missile strike damaged multiple apartment buildings, holding the Russian military responsible for targeting civilian infrastructure and violating international humanitarian law. Preliminary figures put the toll at three dead and several injured.

In its morning bulletin, Ukrainian forces recorded 139 combat clashes across multiple fronts and reported halting attacks in the Kharkiv, Lyman, and Zaporizhia sectors. The update assessed Russian losses over the past day at 930 personnel, along with two tanks, 27 artillery systems, a reactive salvage system, 432 drones, and 67 vehicles.

The escalation comes as Washington advances a new proposal aimed at ending the conflict. According to RBC-Ukraine, US officials recently presented a 28-point plan, with delegations reportedly reaching agreement on most elements.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insisted that US security guarantees must be legally binding commitments approved by Congress, rather than “empty promises,” adding that “some Europeans” remain uncertain about Washington’s capacity to lead negotiations with Russia.