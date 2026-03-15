20+ suspected Mossad spies seized in Iran

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian authorities arrested 20 people, accusing them of collaborating with Israel to transmit sensitive military and security information, local media reported on Sunday.

Citing the Central Prosecutor’s Office in West Azerbaijan province, Tasnim News Agency noted that security agencies dismantled multiple networks linked to Israeli operatives, stressing that the arrests were carried out under judicial orders.

No details regarding the detainees have been released.

Tehran has intensified its crackdown on individuals accused of espionage or collaboration with Israel following the 12-day war in June with Tel Aviv. Since then, authorities have documented at least ten executions of people alleged to have spied for Israel’s Mossad.

Iran ranks among the world’s leading executioners, according to the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI), which reported that at least 18 people have been executed in recent months.