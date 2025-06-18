Iran foils Mossad plots, arrests 10 suspected spies amid escalating conflict

Shafaq News/ Iranian authorities announced a series of arrests on Wednesday involving individuals accused of espionage and sabotage on behalf of Israel’s Mossad.

In the most recent incident, nine women were apprehended while attempting to cross the border into Iraq through the Qasr-e Shirin region. The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Sarpol-e Zahab said the suspects were caught after being tracked for suspicious movements believed linked to Israeli intelligence.

“The operation was executed following intelligence surveillance of a network connected to Mossad,” he stated.

In a separate but closely timed development, Brigadier General Ali Azadi, police chief of Iran’s Kurdistan province, confirmed the arrest of a 42-year-old Mossad operative in the northwestern city of Saqqez. Speaking to Tasnim News Agency, Azadi said the suspect had entered the province to gather intelligence and carry out acts of sabotage.

Security forces reportedly seized remote detonation devices, explosives, and surveillance equipment from the suspect.

The arrests come amid a sharp escalation in the Iran–Israel conflict, now in its sixth day, marked by reciprocal airstrikes and growing internal security crackdowns within Iran.

Earlier this week, Iranian police also reported dismantling a separate Israeli-linked spy cell in the Fashafouyeh district of Rey Province, south of Tehran, during two separate raids. Officials claimed the cell was gathering intelligence for Israel and planning sabotage operations.