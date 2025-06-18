Iran thwarts “terror” plot: Security forces clash with suspected Mossad cell

Shafaq News/ Iranian security forces clashed with a group suspected of ties to Israeli intelligence in Rey city, south of Tehran, Mehr News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The cell had reportedly been preparing attacks in crowded areas of the capital, with authorities foiling what they described as a planned “terrorist operation.”

Meanwhile, Iranian police reported the downing of 14 drones and the discovery of drone and bomb-making sites across Tehran, Isfahan, and Alborz provinces. Several suspects were detained in connection with these facilities.

Earlier, Iranian authorities arrested another Mossad-linked cell in Rey and seized a cache of explosives and drone parts. Additional suspects were detained in Hormozgan and Yazd for allegedly filming sensitive locations and relaying intelligence to Israeli operatives.

These operations are part of a wider domestic security campaign launched by Iranian authorities in the wake of Israel’s air assault nearly a week ago. In the latest exchange, more than 50 Israeli fighter jets struck military and nuclear-linked sites in Tehran. Iran responded with True Promise III, launching a wave of drones and missiles, with its most recent assault striking Israeli cities—including Tel Aviv and Haifa—with around 25 missiles.