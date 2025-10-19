Mossad agent hanged in Iran after spy trial

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran executed an individual convicted of spying for Israel, the Judiciary Media Center announced on Sunday.

According to the statement, the spy began his activities in October 2023 and was arrested in February of the next year. Regarding the nature of the espionage, the individual held several meetings with a Mossad officer, engaged in intelligence cooperation, and transmitted confidential information online to Israel.

جاسوس موساد در قم اعدام شدرئیس کل دادگستری از اجرای حکم اعدام جاسوس موساد خبر داد. حکم اعدام این جاسوس با حکم محارب و مفسد فی‌الارض پس از تأیید دیوان عالی کشور در زندان قم اجرا شد.https://t.co/efdKmkiC9e — خبرگزاری میزان (@MizanNewsAgency) October 19, 2025

Tehran has intensified its crackdown on individuals accused of espionage or collaboration with Israel following the 12-day war in June with Tel Aviv. Since then, authorities have reported at least ten executions of people alleged to have spied for Israel’s Mossad.

Rights groups, including Iran Human Rights (based in Oslo) and the Abdorrahman Boroumand Centre (based in Washington, DC), estimate that more than 1,000 people have been executed in Iran so far in 2025, cautioning that the actual number may be higher as many cases are not officially disclosed.