Tehran claims spy operation targeting Israeli nuclear sites

Shafaq News/ Iran’s intelligence services have reportedly obtained a large cache of sensitive Israeli documents, including files allegedly linked to nuclear and defense infrastructure, according to state broadcaster IRIB on Saturday.

The report claimed that thousands of documents—comprising written files, images, and videos—were extracted from Israeli territory during a covert operation carried out “some time ago.” Iranian officials did not provide evidence to support the allegations, but emphasized that the volume of material was “so extensive that the process of reviewing and verifying their contents is still ongoing.”

IRIB attributed the operation to Iran’s intelligence apparatus and linked it to the May arrest of two Israeli citizens, Roy Mizrahi and Almog Atias, both 24 and residents of Nesher near Haifa. According to Israeli authorities, the two were detained on suspicion of collecting intelligence on behalf of Iran following a joint investigation by the Shin Bet and Israel Police’s Lahav 433 unit.

Israeli officials have not directly responded to the Iranian claims regarding the intelligence haul. However, at the time of the arrests, security authorities described the case as part of “a series of recent incidents” involving efforts by Iranian intelligence services to recruit Israeli citizens for espionage activities, the Times of Israel reported.

Tensions between Israel and Iran have long been marked by mutual hostility, with both countries accusing each other of conducting covert operations ranging from cyberattacks to assassinations. In recent months, Israeli authorities have announced multiple arrests of citizens suspected of spying for Iranian intelligence, often in exchange for money—highlighting Tehran’s expanding efforts to infiltrate Israeli society through espionage networks.