Iran smashes 12-member spy ring linked to Israel

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian authorities have arrested 12 people over alleged espionage, accusing them of gathering intelligence on sensitive sites and planning field operations, local media reported on Tuesday.

Citing Iran’s police chief, Ahmad Reza Radan, Tasnim News Agency reported that security agencies dismantled multiple networks linked to Israeli operatives, noting the arrests were carried out under judicial orders.

Authorities have not disclosed the nationalities of the detainees or the precise nature of their activities.

Radan also confirmed that at least 500 people have been detained since the start of the US-Israeli war on Tehran. Those held include individuals accused of sharing information with foreign media or hostile forces, or documenting sites exposed to attacks.

Following the 12-day war in June with Tel Aviv, Tehran intensified its crackdown on those accused of spying or collaborating with Israel. Since then, officials have recorded at least ten executions of people alleged to have worked for Israel’s Mossad. Last week, Iranian security forces arrested 20 more people, accusing them of cooperating with Israel to transmit sensitive military and security information.