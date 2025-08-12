Iran: 21,000 arrested during war with Israel

Shafaq News – Tehran

Up to 21,000 people were detained during the 12-day war with Israel in June, an Iranian police official reported on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi, the conflict, which began on June 13, prompted Iranian security forces to launch a large-scale arrest campaign, deploying across major streets and setting up checkpoints.

Authorities had also urged citizens to report any suspicious activity, driving a 41% increase in public tips.

Although he did not provide details on the charges, al-Mahdi noted that some detainees were suspected of passing information that may have helped guide Israeli strikes.

The conflict also accelerated the deportation of undocumented Afghan migrants, some accused of spying for Israel. Al-Mahdi stated that 2,774 undocumented migrants were taken into custody, with phone inspections uncovering 30 security-related cases. Another 261 people were detained on espionage charges and 172 for unauthorized filming.

In addition, police investigated more than 5,700 cybercrime cases during the war, including online fraud and unauthorized withdrawals.