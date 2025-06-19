Iraqi official denies US Ain al-Asad withdrawal rumors

Shafaq News/ Reports that US forces have withdrawn from the Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq are baseless, the head of Anbar’s security committee, Saad al-Mohammadi, confirmed on Thursday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, al-Mohammadi emphasized that the situation at the base remains stable, with no signs of withdrawal or redeployment, highlighting that security agencies are closely monitoring developments at the site.

“Any future changes would take place through official coordination,” he added.

The statement comes amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel, coupled with speculation that the United States may join the conflict by supporting strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, particularly the underground complex at Fordow, a move analysts warn could trigger Iranian retaliation against US military installations across the Gulf region.