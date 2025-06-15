Israel requests US support for strike on Iran’s Fordow nuclear site

Shafaq News/ The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported on Sunday that Israel has submitted a formal request to the United States for assistance in carrying out a military strike on Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility, a highly fortified site built deep underground near the city of Qom.

Fordow is believed to house uranium enrichment centrifuges, and its protected location makes it difficult to target using conventional airpower. Israel considers the site a critical part of Iran’s nuclear weapons infrastructure, and officials argue that destroying it would significantly delay or disable Iran’s ability to produce weapons-grade uranium.

The request comes amid escalating military exchanges between Israel and Iran and follows Israeli claims that Tehran is using the current conflict to accelerate nuclear activities. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the attacks on Iranian territory will continue until “Iran’s nuclear and missile programs are dismantled.”

US officials have acknowledged receiving the request but clarified that the Trump administration will not support direct military involvement unless Iran targets American assets in the region.

The issue is expected to be raised during a scheduled meeting between Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Israel has also submitted official requests to the United Kingdom and France to help with air defense operations, including the interception of Iranian missiles and drones.

According to Israeli media, Britain has agreed in principle to participate in these defensive efforts. France is still reviewing the request but has signaled it is prepared to respond if the situation escalates further.